FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $39,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,180.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,918,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746,688 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,994,000. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6,480.7% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,611,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 683.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,814,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,656 shares during the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.22.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

