FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 786 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $135,502,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,840,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,164 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $71.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.65.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

