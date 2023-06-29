FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAC Emerald Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Mangrove Partners boosted its position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 1,524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 422,300 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,132,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 512.1% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 387,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 324,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $684,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EMLD opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18. FTAC Emerald Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.66.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

