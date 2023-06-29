FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $96,950.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $96,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,753,357 shares in the company, valued at $38,096,798.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $75,600.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $92,050.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $74,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $77,400.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $92,400.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $81,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $96,950.00.

FTC Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.84. 1,910,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.74. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 73.06% and a negative return on equity of 94.60%. The firm had revenue of $40.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in FTC Solar by 2,044.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FTC Solar by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 97,706 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FTC Solar by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 53,873 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in FTC Solar by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

