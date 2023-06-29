FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Short Interest Up 1,498.1% in June

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,300 shares, a growth of 1,498.1% from the May 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,236,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FuelPositive Stock Down 4.2 %

OTCMKTS:NHHHF traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,096. FuelPositive has a twelve month low of 0.04 and a twelve month high of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.09.

FuelPositive (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported -0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

About FuelPositive

FuelPositive Corporation, a technology company, provides clean energy solutions in Canada. The company's clean technology solutions include green ammonia (NH3) for use in various industries and applications. Its flagship product is a green ammonia production system that takes air, water, and electricity to produce a non-polluting chemical for various applications, including fertilizer for farming, a fuel for grain drying, a fuel for internal combustion engines, a solution for grid storage, and an alternative for fuel cells.

