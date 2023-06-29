Function X 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $219,568.83 (FX)

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Function X token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000498 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $61.13 million and approximately $219,568.83 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X launched on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Function X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of Function X through its innovations is to empower this next phase of the internet, to better the efficiency of the current conventional level and create an environment that is secure, fully decentralized and free of monopolization.Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”

