G999 (G999) Price Tops $0.0035

G999 (G999) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. In the last seven days, G999 has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $190.65 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00040911 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00030272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000713 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.