G999 Tops One Day Volume of $696.19 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 29th. During the last week, G999 has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $696.19 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00041992 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00030648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013396 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000729 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars.

