Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Trading Up 1.9%

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 13,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 65,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Galantas Gold Stock Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.38. The company has a market cap of C$31.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.54.

Get Galantas Gold alerts:

Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Galantas Gold Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galantas Gold Company Profile

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers; and the Gairloch project that covering an area of 217 square kilometers located in the Gairloch Schist Belt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.