GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.12

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.12 and traded as low as $4.99. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 9,048 shares trading hands.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNT. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

