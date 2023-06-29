Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9,799.99

Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9,799.99 ($124.60) and traded as high as £106.42 ($135.31). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at £105.20 ($133.76), with a volume of 28,043 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9,826.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9,314.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77. The stock has a market cap of £3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2,893.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, insider Kevin Rountree bought 149 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 9,767 ($124.18) per share, for a total transaction of £14,552.83 ($18,503.28). Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy, an off shoot of Warhammer 40,000.

