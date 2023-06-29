GAP (NYSE:GPS) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) rose 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.06 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 1,651,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,716,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.47.

GAP Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78.

GAP Dividend Announcement

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.17. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -374.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GAP by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,891,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,027,000 after purchasing an additional 83,032 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in GAP by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 481,339 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in GAP by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 56,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in GAP by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in GAP by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 31,340 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

