GateToken (GT) Market Cap Reaches $411.74 Million

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 29th. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for about $4.21 or 0.00013803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GateToken has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $411.74 million and approximately $810,367.78 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GateToken Profile

GT is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,702,925 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,702,924.80293186 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.20403884 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $828,790.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

