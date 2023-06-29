Geegoopuzzle Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $793.17 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $793.17 million and $8.31 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for about $5.29 or 0.00017563 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018293 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013921 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,117.85 or 1.00032483 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

GGP is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 5.28955981 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9,386,991.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geegoopuzzle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geegoopuzzle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

