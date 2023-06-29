Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Genel Energy from GBX 163 ($2.07) to GBX 162 ($2.06) in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

Genel Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEGYF remained flat at $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47. Genel Energy has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $1.85.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.