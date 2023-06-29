Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $242,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.4 %

MA stock opened at $380.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $392.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $376.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.