Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $242,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Mastercard
In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Trading Down 0.4 %
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
