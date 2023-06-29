Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 931 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 37.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 34.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global bought 71,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $2,242,177.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 172,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,521.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

