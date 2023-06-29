Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 13,202.3% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 23,104 shares during the period. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IYM opened at $130.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.36. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $106.29 and a 52-week high of $141.48. The firm has a market cap of $911.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

