Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,360 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Evolent Health comprises approximately 1.7% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Evolent Health by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health in the third quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Evolent Health by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 41,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $629,000.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $63,275.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,011 shares in the company, valued at $23,615,611.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $63,275.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,011 shares in the company, valued at $23,615,611.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $3,991,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 819,812 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,977.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,463 shares of company stock worth $11,281,209 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

EVH stock opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.45. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $39.78.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $427.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Evolent Health from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.18.

About Evolent Health

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.