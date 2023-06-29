Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Sells 29 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.1% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $847.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $349.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $732.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $644.53. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.47.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

