Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Sells 303 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for about 3.3% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter worth about $62,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.72.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.3021 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.