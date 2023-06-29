Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,352 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000. DICK’S Sporting Goods accounts for about 0.9% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 633 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,723 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,873 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,758. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $135.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.67 and a 1-year high of $152.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.83 and its 200 day moving average is $132.63.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

