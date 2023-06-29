Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Receives $25.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

GBNXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $20.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $16.94.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 2.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

