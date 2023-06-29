Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GBCI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $30.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.79. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $214.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.82 per share, for a total transaction of $82,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 88,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,568.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.82 per share, for a total transaction of $82,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 88,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,568.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher acquired 2,200 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $72,468.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 79,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,120.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,135 shares of company stock valued at $376,256 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

