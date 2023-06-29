Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,831,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 1,181,330 shares.The stock last traded at $39.87 and had previously closed at $39.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Global-e Online Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 41.06%. Global-e Online’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 0.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Global-e Online by 169.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

