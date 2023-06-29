Global System Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global System Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSD – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global System Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GSD remained flat at $10.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 48 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,320. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50. Global System Dynamics has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $11.38.

Get Global System Dynamics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global System Dynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSD. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global System Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,337,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global System Dynamics during the first quarter worth $1,335,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Global System Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $552,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Global System Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global System Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $272,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global System Dynamics Company Profile

Global System Dynamics, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses its search on the farming and national security sectors, including farming related operations and businesses that support the farming industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global System Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global System Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.