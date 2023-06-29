Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,635 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $26,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XYLD. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $40.71 on Thursday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $44.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average of $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

