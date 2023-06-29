Gordon Haskett Lowers Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) to Accumulate

Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $120.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.18.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.5 %

Ross Stores stock opened at $108.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ross Stores has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.85 and its 200 day moving average is $109.50.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,363,132.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,160. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,714,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,037,000 after buying an additional 80,914 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ross Stores by 312.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,873 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,065,000 after buying an additional 300,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.