Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

GPP has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Green Plains Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Green Plains Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Green Plains Partners stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. Green Plains Partners has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $290.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Green Plains Partners Announces Dividend

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.38% and a return on equity of 3,308.95%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.55%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPP. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.