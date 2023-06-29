Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

NYSE GBX traded up $7.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.31. 780,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.50. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 3,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $88,790.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after purchasing an additional 55,071 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,047,000 after purchasing an additional 74,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,214,000 after purchasing an additional 249,720 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 690,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,221,000 after purchasing an additional 37,313 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.