Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.1% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after buying an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $217.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $221.42. The stock has a market cap of $299.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

