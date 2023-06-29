Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Sells 112 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,288,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $270.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.35. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $275.91. The firm has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

