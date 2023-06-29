Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 845,500 shares, an increase of 250.2% from the May 31st total of 241,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 60,242 shares of Grove Collaborative stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $103,616.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 298,746 shares in the company, valued at $513,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 68,761 shares of company stock valued at $121,071 and have sold 23,510 shares valued at $54,173. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Grove Collaborative in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the third quarter valued at $35,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Grove Collaborative in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

NYSE:GROV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.64. 186,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,543. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. Grove Collaborative has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grove Collaborative had a negative return on equity of 423.09% and a negative net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $71.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

