Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $34.10

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday. The stock had previously closed at $34.10, but opened at $35.00. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 1,099 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Simec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Grupo Simec Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $687.21 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,455 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $273,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

