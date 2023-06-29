GXChain (GXC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $229.12

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 29th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $20.09 million and $229.12 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GXChain has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002020 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002488 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

