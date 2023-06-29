GXChain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $229.12 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000876 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $20.09 million and $229.12 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002020 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002488 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

