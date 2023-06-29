Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 10,716 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 611.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $61.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average of $61.99.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.