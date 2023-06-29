Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires New Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,652,000 after acquiring an additional 75,015 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 85,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 24,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NYSE KRC opened at $30.09 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $55.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 107.46%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

