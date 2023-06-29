Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,877,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,351,699,000 after acquiring an additional 61,656 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,244,000 after acquiring an additional 829,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,869,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,349,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Travelers Companies Trading Down 2.4 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.77.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $168.37 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.14.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.