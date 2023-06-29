Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 338 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.58.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $471.14 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $472.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $454.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.86.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

