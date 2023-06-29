Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 920 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $988,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 25,707 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,840,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $325,636,000 after purchasing an additional 420,112 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $109.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.77 and a 12 month high of $123.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.32. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.54.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.76. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

In other MKS Instruments news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

