Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 20,480 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OWL opened at $11.48 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 571.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $390.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.60 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,801.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on OWL. Oppenheimer raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

