Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 272 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $155.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.54 and a 200 day moving average of $153.45. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $162.12.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.