Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 317 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,608,781,000 after acquiring an additional 22,604 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,721,000 after acquiring an additional 464,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,411,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,714,000 after acquiring an additional 78,777 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $621,567,000 after acquiring an additional 678,694 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,001,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $572,549,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.67.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $284.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $299.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.12.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

