Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 20,190 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,190 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

