Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,425 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $85.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average of $89.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.34.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

