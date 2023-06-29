Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.52.

Shares of MRVL opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.56. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $1,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,513,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $1,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,513,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,087 shares of company stock worth $8,807,305 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

