Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ciena by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Ciena by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Trading Down 0.2 %

Ciena stock opened at $41.66 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $152,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $506,675 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

About Ciena

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.