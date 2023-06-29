HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $275.00 to $300.00. The company traded as high as $301.64 and last traded at $301.62, with a volume of 97861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $299.52.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $298.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,395. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare
HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.74 and its 200 day moving average is $262.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.04%.
HCA Healthcare Company Profile
HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.
