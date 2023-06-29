Head to Head Analysis: Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) & Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Free Report) and Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Westaim and Vivos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westaim 1,084.63% 29.96% 26.41% Vivos Therapeutics -124.52% -256.45% -127.14%

Volatility & Risk

Westaim has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.0% of Westaim shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westaim shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Westaim and Vivos Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westaim $10.68 million 36.01 $17.96 million $0.76 3.58 Vivos Therapeutics $16.02 million 0.92 -$23.84 million ($0.86) -0.57

Westaim has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vivos Therapeutics. Vivos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westaim, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Westaim and Vivos Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westaim 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivos Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summary

Westaim beats Vivos Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, and hedge funds. The firm seeks to provide long term capital to businesses operating in the global financial services industry. It typically acquires controlling interests in businesses. The firm seeks to acquire debt, equity, or derivative securities of both public and private companies. It invests with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. The firm seeks to provide its portfolio companies with advisory services including, but not limited to, advice on capital allocation, financing strategy, performance measurement and merger and acquisition support. It also seeks to partner with like-minded providers of third party capital to help supplement the firm's own capital, when completing acquisitions. The firm generally seeks to hold its investments for seven to 15 years. The Westaim Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring. The company also offers VivoScore Program, a screening and home sleep test in adults and children. It markets and sells its appliances, and related treatments and services to licensed professionals, primarily general dentists in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

